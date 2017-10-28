Invite Military To Crush Lawless Vigilante Groups – Sammi Awuku

Related Stories National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammy Awuku, says he’ll be in full support should government decide to employ the Military to clamp down on the lawless activities of vigilante groups and riotous party youth.



Security analyst Dr. Kwesi Anning has said it’s about time government involved the military in dealing with acts of lawlessness by political vigilante groups.



He’s confident the involvement of soldiers will bring an end to the consistent attacks being staged by these groups often in the name of politics.



In an interview on Citi FM, Dr. Anning said: “The President of the republic of this country does not represent anymore parochial; party interest. He has a broader interest of Ghana at stake, and it is only a matter of time before he will ask the Military to intervene because if the authority of the President is flouted consistently overtime, this begins to have implications for the stability of the country.”



“It is imperative that something is done and done in a manner that sends a clear signal to the people of this country that indiscipline cannot be tolerated, challenging the authority of the President is a no go area, undermining the authority of the state will be punished drastically.”



Vigilante groups affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been on rampage since the change of government with the recent being an attack on the District Chief Executive of Karaga and the Youth Employment Agency director Alhassan Yabdoo and Mohammed Osman respectively.



About 18 attacks under the aegis of vigilante groups linked to the NPP have taken place in Ghana after the December 2016.



Speaking on Kasapa FM, Sammy Awuku expressed confidence that the Military’s involvement in dealing with the menace will be the surest way to stopping such reprehensible acts which is giving the government and the country bad publicity.



“I’ll support any effort in this regard by government. When we said we were waging a war against illegal mining [galamsey] we put together a joint Task force of Military/Police team and its yielding results. We should do same to stop the activities of these vigilante groups.



“If you’re part of such a group and you receive two double slaps at a goal, you’ll feel some heat being sent down your body and this experience will discourage others from engaging in illegality. So I’ll support any such move by government to end this nonsense by such lawless youth.”



