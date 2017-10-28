No one will take Bawumia serious again - Kwesi Pratt   

Related Stories Editor of the Insight Newspaper has warned Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia risk being branded a non serious entity "if he continues to say things that are not true."



Kwesi Pratt says comments from the Vice President that the implementation of a digital address system will put Ghana ahead of Germany, the US and other developed countries in the world cannot be true.



Speaking ahead of the official launch of the GhanaPostGPS a digital address system which is aimed at solving the location problems in the country and benefit businesses as well as fight crime immensely, Dr Bawumia said the new technology will put Ghana ahead of most developed countries.



According to President Akufo-Addo who launched it on Thursday, October 18, it will be a major turnaround for a country that was last mapped in 1974 and lacks an efficient addressing system which has become a serious impediment to development and planning.



But reacting to the comment of the Vice President and the implementation of the new digital system, Kwesi Pratt said the digital address has been there for years and it is free so "why should we go and pay for it."



He said it had already been developed by Jospong Group of Companies in distributing bins, and government should have just built on it rather than going to pay 40,000 US dollars annually for a system that will not add or solve any problem.



Kwesi Pratt added experts in the technology industry are laughing because the system will solve nothing for the country.



Concluding on his comment on the Vice President statement he said he feels embarrassed by the implementation of the digital system and if Bawumia continues on the tangent most Ghanaians will not see value in what he says anymore.