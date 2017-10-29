NDC should sanction Ade Coker and Sam George- “Mo shake”

Related Stories An Executive Member of National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tema East , Mr Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has called for punitive action against two of the party’s front-men over” unbecoming behavior” likely to create disaffection among members .



According to him, Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Mr Joseph Ade Coker, and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Mr Samuel Nartey George, have” thrown a spanner into a healing process within the NDC by publicly going at each other in spite of existing processes within the party to solve issues.”



“I won’t repeat the insults that the two hurled at each other because they are unprintable. I have always said that insulting others is not the approved way of showing maturity.



It would be a good idea if Ade Coker and Sam George are punished to serve as a deterrent to others. But I think it is incumbent on our national executives to nip their misbehaviour in the bud at this time that we are trying to heal our party… the last thing that we need now is drama that will further tear us apart,” he said.



He said, “I call on the national executives of our party to discipline them for the indiscipline that the two of them have shown,” Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake said in an interview in Tema yesterday.



“This is very shameful for the party and totally unhelpful to our cause. The question is if even the leading figures of the party are behaving this way, what are we the rest of us down here suppose to do?



“It is not only those up there who have been disappointed by the party; many of us down here were not treated well by our own party, but who stands to gain if we all decide to go at each other the way the Sam George and Ade Coker are doing?” Moshake asked.



He said “I am aware of the fact that the Council of Elders of the party has ordered all party people with grievances to keep quiet so that the party can address them after a reconciliation process has been initiated.



“If the grassroots are going by the edict and those up there are misbehaving this way, then the party has a responsibility to whip everybody into line. Unless the party leadership wants us to believe that the order for us to peacefully sort out issues was only a joke.”



Moshake pointed out that indiscipline like what Ade Coker and Sam George had exhibited was what cost the NDC the 2016 elections saying “party structures were not followed, while all sorts of strange campaign groupings emerged in the party but we owe it to ourselves to end this indiscipline.”



He also called on former President Mahama to give way for someone else to lead the party since a re run of President Mahama in 2020 would spell doom for the party.



“We know of all the corruption tags that the NPP has assembled in wait for him; in fact, the NPP from next year going will try to prosecute as many Mahama appointees as possible to deepen impression that Mahama was corrupt. We don’t need that baggage.



According to him,” President Mahama has had his days in the sun, he has been MP, Deputy Minister, Minister, Vice President and President already; it would be better for him to bow out now that the applause is loud rather than return to the campaign trail where all sorts of corruption allegations can be sprang to spoil his legacy,” Moshake said.



The NDC Executive member pointed out that the NDC has a rich endowment of Presidential materials to lead the party to victory if President Mahama does not run.

