Show me your white pant - Suhuyini to female TV host   

Related Stories In an attempt to discredit the ‘leaked’ Kwesi Botchwey report that is being circulated in the media and also rubbish challenges being thrown at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to make available the original, the Member of Parliament for Tamale North Constituency, made an analogy that nearly landed him in trouble.



When pressed by TV3’s New Day Host Abena Tabi on Saturday to make the original of the true executive summary of the document that contains reasons why the party lost the 2016 elections if what was making the rounds in the media is not the original, he asked if the presenter will show her white pant to viewers if indeed she was not wearing one.



To expatiate a grounded view by the party that what was in circulation was not the original, the lawmaker said: “Abena, you are wearing a white pant. Show me your white pant. Show me.”



This was after the host questioned:” Hon. Alhassan Suhuyini If You Know the Kwesi Botchwey Report Is Fake Why Not Producing the Original Report..?”



The former Host of Alhaji and Alhaji of Accra-based Radio Gold, immediately rendered an unqualified apology to viewers for his choice of words but insisted that what the media was holding an the authentic report of the 13-member Kwesi Botchwey report leaves much to be desired.