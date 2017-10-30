NPP Reaping What They Sowed - Ex-Prez Mahama

Related Stories Former President John Dramani Mahama has observed that the increasing spate of political vigilantism and hooliganism in the country involving foot soldiers of the governing party is as a result of what the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has nurtured its supporters to become.



Over the past weeks, aggrieved party supporters in the Northern Region have engaged in lawless acts by locking up the offices of the Regional Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme.



The group calling itself “Burma Camp” claimed they were doing so because of some decisions taken by the managers of the programme which was in sharp contrast to their position.



Another pro-NPP group at Karaga in the Northern Region also stormed a police station to forcibly free two of its arrested members and in the process vandalized an office belonging to the party.



The chaos was in connection with their accusation of the YEA Director of the region that he discriminated against them in a job recruitment exercise.



Last Thursday, the party’s in the Sisala West district of the Upper West Region went on a rampage chasing out the District Chief Executive of area Mr Zakaria Mohammed Bakor.



But the former President in a Facebook post said: “”When you sow the wind, you reap a whirlwind!”



Political ‘vigilantism’ is spiralling out of control and government doesn’t appear to be able to deal with the situation. And the tragedy is that most of our moral society have become passive spectators”