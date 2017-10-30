Peace Critical For Development - Nana Addo Tells Krobos

Related Stories The success of government’s ambitious programmes of social and economic transformation are hinged on its ability to secure the peace and orderly conduct of all citizens and forge unity among all parts of the country, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has observed.



He has thus stressed his government’s commitment to ensure the full application of the law to safeguard the peace and security of the state.



“The application of the laws of the land will occur, in the words of the judicial oath, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will, and without recourse to the political, religious or ethnic affiliations of any citizen of the land.” he stressed.



He was concerned, however, that over the years chieftaincy disputes have been a major setback to the nation’s social and economic development efforts, and thus called for the immediate resolution of those disputes across the country.



“It is time we brought all disputes across the country to an end “, he said.



President Akufo-Addo made the call when he addressed the chiefs and people of Manya Krobo during this year’s Ngmayem festival, last Friday.



The President made a special appeal to the people and chiefs of the area to peacefully resolve all disputes that hinder the progress and development of the area.

He assured them that the conduct of his government will lead to a huge transformation of the fortunes of the people in the area and the country as a whole.



He expressed gratitude to the farmers of the area for their immense contribution towards the development of the Ghanaian economy over the years, and added that his government has begun the implementation of initiatives that would better the living conditions of the framer.

“Ghana has a unique potential to feed her growing population, meet the raw material requirement of our processing industry, achieve food security and compete successfully as a leading supplier to countries around us and beyond.”



Through its flagship programme, ‘Planting For Food and Jobs’, he noted that government has ensured the provision of improved seeds, the supply of subsidised fertiliser, dedicated extension services and marketing strategies, and the use of e-agriculture to help boost agriculture development in the country.



He noted further that arrangements have been put in place to ensure ready market for the anticipated bumper harvest in the Manya Krobo Municipality under the ‘Planting for Food’ programme to ensure that farmers get good pricing for their produce.



“In anticipation of a bumper harvest, the National Buffer Stock Company Limited has been resourced to provide ready market for farm produce. This will ensure that our farmers are paid minimum guarantee prices to make farming a viable venture.



“Agriculture remains the fuel that powers all our activities in Ghana; we ignore it at our risk. My government will certainly not ignore it. I give you my pledge that farmers – food crop farmers, fish farmers and livestock farmers – will have all the support they deserve from my government.”



Additionally, he said government has over the last few months in office been working to expand the Ghanaian economy and to create the necessary conditions to better the living conditions of the people.



In furtherance of this, he mentioned several interventions such the Free Senior High School policy, the restoration of teachers and nursing trainees’ allowances, and the investments into the health sector as just but a few initiatives being undertaken by his government.



He also mentioned the abolishment of a number of nuisance taxes which were stifling the growth of the private sector, and introduced a number of policies, such the national identification and the digital property addressing systems, among many others, aimed at formalising the structure of the Ghanaian economy.



“We are doing all these because we want to build a Ghana which looks to the use of its own resources and their proper management as the way to engineer social and economic growth in our country”, he added.



He used the occasion to thank the people and chiefs of Manya Krobo for the confidence reposed in him and the New Patriotic party in the December 2016 elections.



“I want to say a big thank you to you the people and chiefs of Manya Krobo and assure you that we will not let you down”, he said.



The President noted that the entire Krobo area has the potential of being developed into a major transportation corridor, linking the seaport of Tema to the Upper West, Upper East and Northern regions, and the country’s landlocked neighbours through the Volta Lake.



“Work has started and is progressing steadily on the Tema to Akosombo railway line, which will result in the construction of a containerised port at Akosombo.



“From there, shipment will be via the lake, and then by rail to Burkina Faso, and beyond. These projects have the potential of creating jobs and wealth for the people of Krobo,” the President added.