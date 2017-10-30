Nana Addo Led Gov't Extremely 'Impotent' - Koku Anyidoho

Related Stories Deputy General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has described the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration as an extremely “impotent government” that cannot handle the worrying situation of vigilantism in the country.



He noted that the NPP has immobilized the Police administration and further rendered it useless in the fight against the sporadic vigilantism by the NPP supporters across the country.



According to him, the NPP thugs have taken over the operations of the security apparatus of the country and the Inspector General of Police is looking sheepishly.



Koku Anyidoho, gave this description of the NPP in government when he interacted with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show on Accra –based Happy FM.



He said the Danquah-Busia tradition has the tendency of rendering the security of the state useless anytime it is in power.



He noted that even though the NPP called the then NDC government incompetent, its behavior in government clearly indicates that the NPP is extremely impotent and 'cannot impregnate a woman'.



He said the NPP has not been able to manage the vigilante situation ten months into its administration.



He noted that it is under the NPP that a Circuit Court Judge was threatened in open court by the elements of the Delta Force, a vigilante group belonging to the NPP in Kumasi.