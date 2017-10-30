NPP Making Me Doubt Corruption Existed In Mahama's Administration - Sammy Genfi

Related Stories A member of the Communications team of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Genfi says he doubt if corruption ever existed in the Mahama-led government.



He however dared the Nana Addo-led government to prosecute any member of the NDC if they think was corrupt during Mahama’s era.



According to Sammy Genfi, when ex-president John Agyekum Kufour took over from ex-president Jerry John Rawlings he arraigned many of his (Rawlings) appointees before the courts because they were corrupt.



“It beat my imagination ten months after the NPP took over from the NDC none of the appointees of ex-president John Dramani Mahama has been arraigned before the courts,” he said.



“This gives me the impetus to think that corruption never existed under the NDC led by John Dramani Mahama,” Mr Genfi said on Happy FM.



“Why will the NPP need the services of a special prosecutor office when corrupt people are abounding in the NDC? This is a clear indication that the NPP has nothing new under their sleeves,” he added.