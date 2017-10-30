There’s Deliberate Attempt To Damage My Political Aspirations — Kwabena Agyapong

Related Stories The suspended General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Kwabena Agyapong, has disclosed that there is a deliberate attempt to damage his political aspirations by peddling slanderous allegations and falsehood.



He however told the Daily Graphic “I am consoled by his grace.”



In a telephone chat with the Daily Graphic on Sunday he insisted “good shall eventually triumph over evil.”



Meanwhile, Mr Agyapong has threatened to sue a Kumasi based lawyer who described him as Judas Iscariot in the NPP.



During a panel discussion on Kumasi-based Ultimate radio, a private legal practitioner, Mr Kwame Adofo, stated that Mr Agyapong was likened to biblical Judas Iscariot by betraying the party through the leaking of vital information to political opponents.



His comments come in the wake of continuous pressure on the National Executive Committee of the party to reinstate Mr Agyapong.



However, Mr Adofo, who is against the reinstatement, stated that ‘Kwabena Agyapong is a Judas of NPP. No way should he be reinstated…after Judas regretted what he did, he threw the money away and hanged himself.’’



He added that “Kwabena Agyapong has committed a political suicide. He’s finished as far as the NPP is concerned. He’s better off joining the NDC if he is to have any future, but as far as NPP is concerned, he is finished, how can you trust somebody who compromised when



NPP was in opposition?”



But Mr Agyapong, who is unhappy with the comments, has directed his lawyers to write to Mr Adofo to retract the statement by Tuesday or face them in court.



Speaking to the Daily Graphic, Mr Agyapong confirmed the threat to sue.



He further disclosed that his lawyers were studying other audio recordings in which the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, made derogatory remarks against him.



Northern NPP divided?



Relatedly, mounting calls for the reinstatement of Mr Agyapong has seemingly exposed division among executives of the ruling NPP in the Northern Region.



Two groups held separate press conferences in Tamale last week holding divergent views on the petition asking for Mr Agyapong to be put back in his position in the party.



The party’s regional communication directorate supported calls for Agyapong’s return at their news conference at Mafara Hotel.



The communicators explained that Mr Agyapong, the elected General Secretary who is under indefinite suspension, has shown enough maturity and love for the party and must be brought back.



Rule of law



“As a party, we are acclaimed as believers in the rule of law and protectors of the rights of the vulnerable.



As things stand now, it appears there is a deliberate attempt to run down the mandate that the delegates exercised so emphatically in Tamale in April 2014.



This [continuous suspension of Mr Agyapong will make a mockery of the congress process,” the group averred.



But the United Young Patriots described the calls as “propaganda, needless” and a waste of “precious time”.



The group said the National Executive Council of the party did not violate the constitution in the matter relating to the suspension of Mr Agyapong.



The Young Patriots advised Mr Agyapong’s supporters to stop the distractions and lend support for the policies launched by the President.