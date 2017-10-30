DCE For Tolon Confirmed

Related Stories The personalities who witnessed the confirmation and subsequent swearing-in ceremony of Madam Barikusu included the Northern Regional Minister, Mr. Salifu Saeed, and the Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Daniel Bugri Naabu.



Recall



The announcement of MMDCEs nominees and their confirmation in the Northern Region recorded some violent protests notably among them was that of Savelugu- Nanton and West Mamprusi with Walewale as its district capital.



The exercise in the region has not been smooth but finally about six months down the line the Tolon District which was without a substantive DCE now has one.



It is also worthy to note that the President initially nominated Hajia Sayibu Amama for the position of DCE for Tolon but traditional authorities and the youth of the area kicked against her nomination.



The assembly did not meet to vote on Hajia Amama due to the fierce resistance which greeted her nomination and finally she was replaced with Madam Barikisu, who successfully went through the process.



Acceptance speech



In her acceptance speech, Madam Barikisu, the immediate past Mion District Director of Education, thanked the President for nominating her for the position and the assembly members for voting to confirm her as the DCE for Tolon. She further expressed her gratitude to the President and the assembly members for the confidence they had reposed in her.



Madam Barikisu called on all stakeholders in the district, especially party supporters to bury their differences and come together to work to enable the President to attain his transformational agenda of making Ghana one of the economic giants and highly industrialized countries in the sub-region.



She noted that the Tolon District was lagging behind in terms of development in the areas of roads, education, and health and it, therefore, required the urgent attention of all and sundry to push the development nagenda of the area forward.



The Northern Regional Minister, Mr. Saeed, who swore in Madam Barikisu, also appealed to all to give her their maximum cooperation and support to move the district forward and also succeed in the implementation of the government's policies and programmes for the district.



Background



Currently, there are 26 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) in the Northern Region and plans are underway to elevate some of the districts into municipalities and also create new ones out of the existing districts.



The Sagnarigu District will be elevated to a municipality while two others would be carved out of the Savelugu-Nanton Municipal and the Bunkpurugu-Yunyon District.