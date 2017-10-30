Nana Addo Is Being “Hypocritical” On His Party’s Vigilante Issue – Naziru

Related Stories Alhaji Nasirifi Mohammed, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) communicator has described the call by the President to security services in the country to clampdown on political vigilantes, as “hypocritical”.



To him, President Akufo-Addo is not principled and has “sang different tunes” on this matter at different times.



“…the President, when was in opposition a leader arranged for these party boys to learn weapons training and other security tactics in the lead up to the 2016 elections, all in the name of securing the ballot but used them to oust Kwabena Agyapong and Afoko from office”.



“These boys, most of whom do not have any work doing were promised before undertaking the dirty jobs they did and now they’ve are asking for their pound of flesh” he said on UTV’s Adekye Nsroma.



Alhaji Naziru Mohammed made this submission during a panel discussion on the rampaging youth of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Karaga and Sissala in the Northern Region, and Adeiso in the Eastern Region over the last one week.



President Akufo-Addo has however, called on the police to enforce the laws of the land without fear or favor but Alhaji Naziru is of the course invocation that the President is a “flip flopped who can’t be taken serious on this matter”