Calling Nana Addo Short Man Caused NDC's Defeat – NDC MP

Related Stories Former Power Minister Dr. Kwabena Donkor has said comment made by members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) mocking the height of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of New Patriotic Party prior to the 2016 elections caused their defeat.



According to him, the NDC lost because of misguided utterances by some appointees and party officials at the time.



Nii Lante Vanderpuye calls Nana Addo short



Nii Lante Vanderpuye told crowds at the campaign launch of the NDC in the Central Region that "the presidency is not for short people."



His comments have been swiftly condemned by a section of the public. Some supporters of the NPP have asked that he retracts the statement and apologises to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Comments departed markedly from admonition by former President John Mahama to supporters of the NDC and other parties to wage a campaign devoid of insults and violence.



Kwabena Donkor condemns



The former Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Pru East in the Brong Ahafo Region speaking on the defeat of the NDC in the 2016 elections said "We have insulted pastors, religious leaders and everybody….it is when you have no concrete argument you turn to insult” former Power Minister in the previous administration.



"Assuming you are a short man and NDC is always insulting short people because our opponent and now President and Commander-in-Chief of Ghana Armed Forces, Nana Akufo-Addo is short, if you are a floating voter will you vote for NDC?



"Assuming there is a million short people in Ghana and you are insulting short people everyday out of the Million you will be lucky to have half of them belonging to your part that will swallow their pride and still vote for you…. But those who do not belong to your party they will never vote for you."



Speaking to TEIN members of the University of Education, Winneba, Kumasi campus, he charged the students to avoid politics of insults.



"Let us avoid politics of insults. …we must change our style of campaigning. …let change the trend of politics …the insults will not help," he added.