Election 2020: NDC Will Provide Free University Education - MP

NDC MP has said his party would provide Ghanaians with free University Education when voted into power.



According to him, the promise would form part of the NDC’s grand agenda to win back the confidence of the Ghanaian voter in 2020 elections.



Speaking on a radio programme, the Amenfi Central MP, Joseph Ackah revealed the NDC strategy while speaking on why they lost the 2016 elections.



Joseph Ackah was of the view that irrespective of the fact that former President John Mahama’s government expanded Ghana’s infrastructure, the electorate did not appreciate, therefore getting into the next election, the NDC having come to the realization that Ghanaians are unappreciative of expansions in infrastructure would also promise a free University Education.



“Next time (2020), we would start with the promise of a free University Education….because Ghanaians did not appreciate the level of infrastructural development that John Mahama’s government embarked on.



“The NDC expanded the Ridge hospital, built CHPS compounds, I even built five in my constituency, but no one appreciated it so we would all be promising free things…,” he stated.



The free University Education, he implied would be a direct response to the NPP’s free SHS policy which has been widely broadcasted.