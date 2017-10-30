Vandalism High Because NPP Youth Are Treated With Kid Gloves – Ace Ankomah

Related Stories Private Legal practitioner, Ace Ankomah wants government to act decisively against the escalating mayhem and disturbances taking a centre stage in Ghanaian politics.



He warned that the situation may get out of hands, especially when culprits involved in such acts are left off the hook, or are treated with kid gloves.



Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth in Gwollu in the Sissala West district of the Upper West Region last week stormed the office of the Chief Executive, Mr Mohammed Bakor and chased him out. They also locked up his office.



According to Iddrisu Waaleka, the constituency coordinator, the youth wanted their preferred candidate to be appointed the coordinator for the Micro-finance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) for the district.



At least 20 of similar violent cases perpetrated by loyalists of the governing NPP have been recorded since the party won political power in 2016.



But Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, Private legal practitioner and a member of OccupyGhana, Ace Ankomah said the heightened acts of lawlessness by youth of the governing NPP is worrying, and hence called for a swift action from government to stamp out the growing phenomenon.



“We expect the government and its agencies, like the Police and the courts to put their foot down and stamp this out…the way we treat those who are arrested can act as a deterrent.”



