Woyome misses court day   

Related Stories Businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome did not show up in court today, Monday, October 30 for an oral examination.



He is answering questions relating to GHS51.2 million questionable judgment debt paid to him by the previous administration.



Mr Woyome was supposed to appear in court for the Deputy Attorney General to resume the oral examination which commenced weeks ago.



But Accra News reported that lawyer for Mr Woyome presented a letter to the sole judge, Justice A. A. Benin, to inform him that Mr Woyome had fallen ill and, therefore, cannot be available for the examination.



Accordingly, Justice Benin adjourned the case to 13th November to allow Mr Woyome to recover from his ailment.







Source: classfmonline.com Comments ( 0 ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority. Featured Video