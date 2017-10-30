"Technology Is The Way To Go" - PPP Supports Govt's GhanaPost GPS

Related Stories "Technology is the way to go", the Progressive People's Party has expressed support for the digital address system initiated by the Akufo-Addo government.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', the Director of Operations for the party, Nana Ofori Owusu told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that the PPP has no opposition to the government's initiative to digitize the economy.



According to him, Ghana has evolved over the years and it's about time the nation catches up with the technological world.



Nana Ofori Owusu was commenting on the new address software dubbed "GhanaPost GPS" which was rolled out to host digital address system in partial fulfillment of the government's commitment to formalize the economy.



Speaking on behalf of the PPP, Nana Ofori Owusu noted that technology is the bedrock of development and so was optimistic the software will help improve the country.



He cited that the software will benefit several communities, particularly the farming communities.



He stressed that the Progressive People's Party is "in full support of this particular activity that has come. We hope for a hasty pace in bringing on board all other stakeholders so we can perfect this particular system, so that Ghanaians will be able to use it to our benefit. On that score, I am sure that majority of Ghanaians; nobody can go against this because technology has become the bedrock of development”.



