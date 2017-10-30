Uhuru Kenyatta Wins Kenya's Rerun Election By 98.26% Of Votes

Related Stories Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has been declared winner of last week’s rerun presidential election which was boycotted by main opposition leader Raila Odinga.



Kenyatta garnered 7,483,895 votes representing 98.26%, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati announced on Monday.



National Super Alliance (NASA) candidate Odinga garnered only 0.96% of the vote despite his boycott.



Total valid votes were 7,616,217 and turnout was 38.84%, Chebukati added as they wait for party agents to sign the consent form before the final declaration.