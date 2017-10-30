Show Me Your White Panties - Hon. Suhuyini To Female TV Host - VIDEO

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, caused a stir on Saturday when he embarrassingly asked the host of TV3’s New Day to show him her white pant during a live panel broadcast.



The Tamale North MP, who was discussing the leaked Kwesi Botchwey report claimed the media is publishing a fake version of the report.



According to him, when it is pointed out to the media that the report they are holding is fake, the media then turn around to say ‘show us the original report.’



To illustrate his point, he then asked the host of New Day: “Abena, you are wearing a white pant. Show me your white pant. Show me.”



Sensing the embarrassment with his choice of illustration, she reluctantly said ‘sorry for my choice of example.’



