Minister Dares President – ‘Fire Me If Fail…’

Related Stories Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, says he is prepared to be fired from his position if he fails to deal with the widespread lawlessness caused by pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante groups in the country.



Vigilante groups like Kandahar Boys, Delta Force, Invisible Force and others have wreaked havoc and caused a state of insecurity in parts of the country.



The blatant disregard for the rule of law has led stakeholders including former President John Dramani Mahama to doubt the Akufo-Addo-led administration’s commitment in ending the menace.



But Mr Dery yesterday on Starr FM in Accra intimated that government was treating the surge in violence with the utmost seriousness it deserves, declaring that he was ready to put his job on the line if a solution was not found.



”I am going to do all I can to deal with the issue; I am committed to ensuring that I do not fail the President and the country. I’m prepared to pay the price if I don’t deliver, anybody can call for my head if I fail to deliver.”



Meanwhile, a former Interior Minister, Prosper Bani, has said Mr Dery must do well to deal with the issue with the urgency that it requires.



“We need to engage more aspect of government apparatus, stakeholders, media, and chiefs. We need to ensure our security services are well equipped. The Police Service is one of the best and given space, will deliver to the fullest,” he urged.



