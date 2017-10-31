Party Election Reports Not for Public Consumption – John Boadu

Related Stories The acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has supported the argument advanced by some National Democratic Congress (NDC) functionaries that election reports of political parties are not public documents.



He said that on JOY NEWS’ AM Show on Monday, in response to the question as to whether the 2016 election report of the NPP will be made public.



“It is not possible for our report to go public because we understand the dangers involved so in managing it, we put it in the hands of those capable of protecting it”, he stated.



“There’s nothing criminal for it to get out but names of people may be mentioned and they won’t have the opportunity to validate the things said about them”, he added.



Briefing the host, Mamavi Owusu Aboagye about what worked for the NPP in the December 2016 polls, Mr. Boadu said they concentrated on the goals and objectives of the party, and they made sure the polling station teams were well resourced and trained, also, they had an efficient system of transmission of information and that made the difference.



He restated that there was no way the NPP report can leak which was a reaction to the leaked NDC report.



Last week Joy News intercepted documents of the Kwesi Botchwey Committee report that outlines the reasons that led to the massive defeat the party suffered at the hands of the then opposition NPP.



The ‘leaked’ report that has been disputed and called fake by some executive members of the party including Ade Coker, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman and Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo constituency mentions a lot of people as the cause for the party’s defeat.



On page 28 of the leaked report, for instance, it notes that “Solomon Nkansah as Communications Director was a disaster”.



He has however laughed it off and said the authentic report that they have does not even mention his name at all.



However, some NDC members including Allotey Jacobs who is the party’s Central Regional Chairman have confirmed the leaked report as authentic.



