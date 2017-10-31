Parliament Quizzes Minister On Road Projects

Related Stories Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah has assured that the 2018 budget will capture essential road projects including the much talked about Eastern corridor stretch to bring relief to the travelling public.



According to him the NPP government was very much concerns about the plight citizens go through in the conduct of their day today businesses as a result of poor road networks across the country.



The Minister gave the assurance when he appeared before Parliament last Friday to answer twelve road sector related questions posed by ten (10) Members of Parliament.



The questions which ranged from constituency specific roads to major trunk road networks stood in the names of Laadi Ayi Ayamba, MP for Pusiga, Suhuyini Alhassan Sayibu, MP for Tamale North, Abdul Aziz Muniru, MP for Akan, Mahama Ayariga (Bawku Central), Sophia Karen Ackuaku (Domeabra Obom), Magnus Kofi Amoatey (Yilo Krobo), Andrew Dari Chiwetey (Sawla/Tuna/Kalba), Mathia Kwame Ntow (Aowin), Richard Mawuli Kwaku Quashigah (Keta) and James Agalga (Builsa North).



Responding a question posed by Akan MP, Abdul Aziz Muniru on when the Eastern corridor roads will be completed, the Minister said the physical progress of the 695 km long road which starts from the Tema motorway roundabout and ends at Kulungugu is about 57% as at August, 2017.



According to him there are eight (8) different on-going projects under the Eastern corridor and has both gravel and bituminous are financed from the Consolidated Fund of the Government of Ghana, the Ghana Road Fund, COCOCBOD and other funding sources including the European Development Fund.



He disclosed that COCOBOD has since May, 2017 suspended all COCOBOD funded road projects to enable it undertake a review and rationalization of such projects.



Mr Kwasi Amoako- Attah who expressed worry about the lack of cash inflow delayed most of the road projects in the country is optimistic government would marshal the needed resources to help complete all projects.



Meanwhile, the Minister for Roads and Highways is expected back in Parliament this week to respond to some seven (7) more questions standing in the name of five (5) lawmakers.