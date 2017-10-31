No 'Sane Person' Will Support Invisible Forces – Deputy CEO of GEPA

Related Stories Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority has said no 'sane person' would support the actions of the NPP's 'Invisible Forces'.



According to Eric Amoako Twum, the only way to whip these groups in line is for the police to do its work.



“We can only deal with this by making sure the Police does its work without fear or favour. We should not look at these issues through political lenses so that culprits would be dealt with decisively,” he said on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ programme.



Mr. Amoako Twum’s statement comes on the heels of a series of events, over the last one week, that has dragged the image of the Akufo-Addo Administration and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the mud.



It started in the Northern Region when the District Chief Executives of Sissala and Karaga were chased out of office and the closing down of the NADMO office in Techiman.



According to reports, these actions were taken by a group of youngmen believed to be members of the NPP's ‘Invisble Forces’.





