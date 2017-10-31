I Will Have To Sit NPP Vigilante Group Down And Advise Them - Wontumi 

Related Stories Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has described recent uproar by some youth of the ‘Elephant’ party as “unfortunate”.



According to him, their desperations will be heeded to by government in a short possible time to at least curb the ill-starred happenings.



Since the NPP assumed power, the increase of such acts of lawlessness by some irate NPP youth has prompted renewed scrutiny – the police has been accused of doing little to handle the situation.



The most recent incident in Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region saw offices of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) locked up by some youth of the area alleged to be members of the NPP’s 'Invincible Forces'.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show dubbed ‘Ghana Montie’, Chairman Wontumi noted that he will visit the group to be abreast with matters that led to the closure of the NADMO office.



“I will have to sit them down, listen to their worries and advise them. That will be a rightful approach to at least curb the situation. It is unfortunate but we will solve it,” he said.