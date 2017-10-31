Arrest Anita De Sosoo – Kennedy Agyapong

Related Stories Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has directed the security agencies to arrest the First Vice Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress, Anita De Sosoo,



Kennedy Agyapong could not fathom why the police fail to act when NDC is in power but suddenly find power in cases involving suspected NPP sympathizers.



After recounting a series of alleged criminal cases involving some NDC bigwigs, the outspoken MP challenged the police to be fair in their dealings and go after Anita De Sosoo as crime has no political colour.



“I have pictures of Anita Desoso and what she did at Atiwa, today the NDC members are here complaining. I am not condoning their lawlessness but I urge the police to go and arrest Anita for running over people at Atiwa. He needs to be taught a lesson,” he said on Adom TV Tuesday.



Kennedy Agyapong’s comment is in connection with the recent attacks on state institutions by vigilante groups affiliated to the NPP. The commitment of the Akufo-Addo government was called into question following heightened acts of violence undertaken by vigilante groups affiliated to the governing NPP.



In most of the instances, arrests are not made, and in the few instances of arrests, the suspects are either released later or serve lenient punishments when they are tried in court.



But Kennedy Agyapong urged the police to also arrest Anita De Sosoo for questioning as they embark on arresting hoodlums in their post-election operations.



De Sosoo, he said, run into a group of NPP followers with her vehicle at Atiwa and in the process injured tens of their party followers.



The police, Mr Agyapong added only take action against known NPP members when issues of attack on NDC followers comes up but treats members of the NDC with kid gloves on same.



According to him, the vigilante groups associated with the NPP are storming public offices and seizing items because the same practice was undertaken by the youth of the NDC when they were in power and nothing happened.



But Ken Agyapong maintained that he does not support vandalism by the youth of the NPP.