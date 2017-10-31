Prez Akufo-Addo Should Recall SA HiCom Within 24 Hrs . . . - Ofosu-Ampofo

Related Stories Director of Operations of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has asked President Nana Akufo-Addo to recall Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, Mr. George Ayisi-Boateng over some disparaging remarks he has made.



Mr. Ayisi-Boateng is quoted as saying his priority as a High Commissioner is to serve the interest of members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) before any other Ghanaian.



He was interacting with TESCON members over the weekend when he stated emphatically that he will represent the NPP as he represents the nation in South Africa.



“This government is doing its best to create job opportunities, and me for instance, I told my people over there [that] it is because of NPP that I’m here so the NPP man is my priority. I told them when NDC was in power, it was Kwesi Ahwoi who was there, now we are in power, so Ayisi-Boateng is here with you. My topmost priority is the problems of an NPP person before any other Ghanaian, take it or leave it.



“Indeed, I’m not boasting but I’ve started meeting the NPP groups. Every weekend, I meet some group members and I tell you if I had my way, every job opportunity that will come will go to a TESCON member before any other person. And I know my colleague appointees also have the same feeling except that, because of IMF, we cannot do anything now,” he said.



Mr Ayisi-Boateng made the comment when he spoke at a ceremony to usher in fresh students of Kumasi Technical University into the Tertiary Students Confederacy Network (TESCON) of the governing New Patriotic Party on Sunday, October 29, 2017 in Kumasi.



But addressing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo expressed disappointment in the diplomat.



In attempt to tutor him about his roles and duties as a High Commissioner, Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo explained that he has been appointed by the President to represent the interest of all Ghanaians and not NPP.



According to him, in a scenario where a Ghanaian feels unsafe and runs to his office or residence in South Africa; he (Ayisi-Boateng) is obliged to safeguard the Ghanaian national, also adding that even in a situation where a foreign national seeks asylum at his residence, the Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa must protect him/her because his residence represents the entire country in South Africa.



“He’s representing Ghana and representing Nana Akufo-Addo. If you’re representing someone as an Ambassador, you must project the image of that person. Does he mean to say that the word the President gave him is that he should favor NPP people and neglect the rest?" he questioned.



Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo called on the High Commissioner to render an apology to Ghanaians with immediate effect.



"If he doesn’t render the apology, the President should not wait the next 24 hours in recalling him to safeguard the integrity of the country. Because it is the lowest point in diplomacy, the lowest point in our diplomatic history. The President, through the Minister of Foreign Affairs, should recall him within 24 hours if he does not apologize,” he insisted.



Meanwhile, Mr Ayisi-Boateng has told Abusua FM in Kumasi on Tuesday, 31 October that he stood by his words since, according to him, “I said nothing bad.”



“What is wrong with my statement?” he asked, adding that he is not a divisive person as people are portraying him to be.



“I have helped many NDC members including E.T. Mensah, I am not divisive, E.T Mensah can attest to it,” he said.















