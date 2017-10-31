YEA Bought A Bicycle For GHC15k Under Mahama – Awuku

Related Stories The Board Chairman for the Youth Enterprise Agency Sammy Awuku has disclosed that the agency under the erstwhile Mahama government purchased bicycles for GHC15, 000 each.



According to him, many of such bicycles were procured for the district and regional coordinators of the agency.



“Per our investigations, we found out that some bicycles were purchased and each cost GHC15,000. These are normal bicycles I am talking about…In some cases, the YEA does not have data on its beneficiaries but they pay them,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Monday.



He noted that as part of measures to improve the operations of the youth employment agency, staff have been urged to be non-partisan and professional while at work.



“We visited some YEA offices, we were clear to them that 8am – 5pm, they are working for the people of Ghana when work closes, they can go back and do party work but not tweeting and doing things on Social Media during working period. The youth employed under the NDC have been made to understand that they cannot use working hours for party work. We brought clarity to the operations as most of the people employed by the YEA were employed under the NDC,” he said.



He explained that more modules are being created under the programme to cater for youth unemployment.



“The YEA recruited for the Ministry of Food and Agriculture for the Planting for Food and Job project. The modules we’ve rolled out encompasses all Ghanaian youth. A lot more are being rolled out with the support of the Police Training school and others we intend to engage and employ more youth to solve the unemployment among the youth”.