I’m Banned From Reading NPP Election Report – Sammi Awuku

Related Stories The National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammy Awuku has revealed he’s not allowed to own a copy or access the party’s Election 2016 Report recently submitted.



According to him, just as the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Kwesi Botchway Report which diagnosed what led to the party’s humiliating defeat in the 2016 polls, the NPP’s report also remains top secret and will not be made public.



Five months after the Kwesi Botchway committee presented its report to National Executives, the NDC has kept the report under lock and key saying it’s not meant for public consumption.



The report is said to make damning revelations on how campaign funds never got to their intended destinations, divisions in the party and how the party’s election collation centre broke down during the polls.



Some media houses have reportedly intercepted a copy an executive summary of the classified report and have been serializing contents of the report.



But NDC executives have rubbished every bit of the supposed report that has been published insisting the media’s copy of the report is fake.



Others are urging the NPP to also make its report public, but Sammy Awuku in an interview on Starr FM Tuesday said such a call will remain a wish, adding that not even all National Executives are allowed to see the report or own a copy.



“That document is kept under lock and key it remains a party top secret. I don’t even have a copy I only saw the document together with the General Secretary and the Chairman of the Council of Elders that day we received it on behalf of the party. We made sure that the committee deleted any whatsapp group they may have formed, we also made sure the committee cleared their email system if indeed there were communication among them. Secrets of political parties are kept like CIA files because what is contained in the analysis can make or unmake the party.”



He added: “In fact for us, three people are supposed to read the document, the Presidential Candidate or the President when we’re in power, the National Chairman of the party and the General Secretary keeps custody of that documented. And so for me as the National Youth Organizer, the General Secretary can be benevolent and open chapters that has to do with my area, areas that has got nothing to do with me I’ll not be allowed to read,” Sammy Awuku noted.