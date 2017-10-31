Prez Akufo-Addo Deeply Worried About Activities Of Vigilante Groups - John Boadu

Related Stories Acting General Secretary and National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), John Boadu says the President is deeply worried about the activities of the vigilante groups and some party faithfuls at the constituency and district levels.



According to him, the President is taking steps to have the situation addressed and also prevent future occurrence.



"Speaking with the President yesterday(Monday), he told me he was deeply worried about the situation and that he will do everything possible within his power to have it arrested,"

he said.



John Boadu who disclosed this on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme insisted that those vigilante groups have no moral right or justification for their actions and that the party leadership will address the situation once and for all, adding that they will not be destabilized about this activities.



Vigilante groups affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been on rampage since the change of government with the recent being an attack on the District Chief Executive of Karaga, Alhassan Yabdoo and the Youth Employment Agency Director, Mohammed Osman.



In all about 18 attacks under the aegis of vigilante groups linked to the NPP have taken place in Ghana after the December 2016.



The chairperson of the Christian Council Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante, reacting to the recurrent outburst of chaos by the youth on an Accra-based radio station said he does not feel safe.



“Why would I feel safe if other people do not feel safe? No matter what my position is, and no matter what I put in place to protect myself or what clout I have, if an ordinary citizen of this country is not safe, I, as a citizen of this country, I’m not safe also and you are not safe,” he stated.



The President has however expressed confidence in the Ghana Police Service adding that very soon new policies and plan would be rolled out by the Ghana police Service in dealing with such menace.



"It will be the surest way to stopping such reprehensible acts which is giving the government and the country bad publicity," John Boadu stated.



According to him the NPP government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Economic management team is working to put the economy back on its feet for Ghanaians to enjoy sound economic policies.



"By November, the Finance Minister will be presenting the budget and you will see the kind of infrastructural policies this government has put in place for the poor Ghanaian whose businesses and trade has been affected by the abysmal performance of the NDC government," he added.



The Aspiring General Secretary of the party has therefore charged all party executives at the regional, constituency and district levels to get involved and start addressing all bottle neck problems within the party to prevent further disturbances which distracts government businesses.



"We have also heard concerns from the clergy and the civil society groups, we will have all of them addressed," he maintained.



