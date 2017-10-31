Bernard Antwi Boasiako (L) and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong (R) Related Stories



In a notice served by his lawyers, Sarfo Gyamfi and Associates and cited by Peacefmonline.com, Mr. Agyapong is also asking Chairman Wontumi to retract a slanderous statement made against his person.



According to the letter, Mr. Bernard Antwi Bosiako on October 28, 2017 on Kumasi based Nhyira FM made statements targeted at bringing the hard earned reputation of the suspended General Secretary into disrepute.



At the inaugural ceremony of President Nana Akufo Addo, which caught the attention of several dignitaries who attended the function.



Upon spotting Mr. Kwabena Agyepong seated among guests at the ceremony grounds, Chairman ‘Wontumi’ personally told the suspended General Secretary to vacate his seat since his presence at the venue wasn’t needed.



The furore caught the attention of Dr. K.K Sarpong and Jacob Osei Yeboah who swiftly moved in to calm tempers by begging Chairman ‘Wontumi’ to allow sleeping dogs lie.



The bad blood between both stalwarts, reared its ugly head again last week, after Chairman ‘Wontumi’ went to town vowing to do everything possible to prevent Mr Agyapong from being reinstated as the NPP's scribe.



“Over my dead body; I will never allow Kwabena Agyapong to get reinstated as the NPP general secretary. This cannot happen...last year by this time, some people were working very hard to see the NPP lose the elections, and Kwabena Agyepong was one of them...”, Wontumi declared in an angry tone on Neat FM.



But Lawyers for the embattled Mr Agyepong contends that Chairman Wontumi's claims are only meant to expose him (Agyepong) to ridicule, distrust and contempt by all and sundry, especially members of the NPP who support and even voted for him.



They have therefore given Chairman Wontumi a Friday 3rd November, 2017 deadline, to retract and apologize for the defamatory unsavory remarks he made against Kwabena Agyepong on the same platforms he used; Nhyira FM in Kumasi and Accra based Neat FM.



Kwabena Agyei's Letter to Wontumi





