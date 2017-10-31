President Akufo-Addo Behind NPP Youth Attacks – Yamin Alleges

Related Stories Former Deputy Ashanti regional Minister on the ticket of National Democratic Congress [NDC], Joseph Yamin has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo as the master mind behind the numerous NPP vigilante groups’ attacks on certainindividuals



“What stops the President from making sure his speeches are put into action since we have heard of his frequent theories with no implementation? I believe he is doing that for formality sake and it ends there because no victim of such has properly been dealt with per the laws of the crime committed,” he said.



Speaking on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ programme, Joseph Yamin refused to comment on the alleged issues arising from the Professor Kwesi Botchwey Committee report.



“I don’t discuss matters on Kwesi Botchwey’s report neither that of Daily Guide newspaper because I don’t expect Daily Guide to report anything positive about NDC. Try to believe what we the staunch members of NDC tell you about the report, since we are the sources of all information concerning our party,” he said.



He also declined speaking to reasons that led to his party’s defeat including his ‘Operation one-million’ votes for Ex-President John Mahama in the Ashanti Region.



“I will tell my delegates when I meet them,” he said responding to a question about that.