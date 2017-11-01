Mubarak Muntaka Justifies Assembly’s Purchase Of Gun For Him

Related Stories Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency, Hon Mubarak Muntaka has justified the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly’s spending of part of its funds to purchase two pump action guns for himself and the ex Chief Executive of the area.



A decision by the assembly to use some of its money given to it by the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) for developmental projects to buy pump action guns, has irked the anger of the Auditor-General.



But the Auditor-General does not understand why monies meant for developmental projects could be misapplied to procure guns for personal use by the Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mohammed Mubarak-Muntaka and the former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area, Mr. Nurudeen Hamidan.



A report of the Auditor-General on the Management and Utilization of District Assemblies’ Common Fund and other Statutory Funds for the year ended December 31, 2015, sighted by Kasapafmonline.com states the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly procured two pump action guns valued at GH₵9,100.00 from the main DACF and MP’s DACF accounts for the personal use and protection of the MCE and the honorable MP for Asawase constituency.



What is more worrying, the report noted, was the fact that the two pump action guns were registered in the names of Hon. Mubarak-Muntaka and Mr. Hamidan.



The Auditor-General concerned about this mishap has therefore directed the Assembly to immediately take steps to register the two pump action guns in the name of the Assembly since they are now assets of the Assembly.



But the office of the MP has explained that the guns were bought in 2015 when crime rate within Asokore Mampong reached its highest crescendo with the menace of a vigilante group affectionately called “Anraba Gari”, which caused the Assembly to decide to purchase 2 pump Action gun for the official use of the Municipal Chief Executive and himself. A statement signed by Farouk Muniru Special Assistant to Hon Muntaka Mubarak said “In February this year, there was a high sophisticated robbery attack at the residence of the member of Parliament at Buobai where valuable items amounting to millions of Ghana Cedis were made away with and till date the police were not able to make any arrest.



“This and many other cogent reasons are why it’s very important for the protection of the safety of the member of Parliament.”



The statement further noted that the former MCE has since returned the gun upon exiting office.



“It will also interest all to know that the former MCE Hon Nuru Hamidan had since handed over the pump action gun meant for the office of the Municipal Chief Executive to the newly appointed MCE, Hon Alidu Seidu and he’s currently using it for his protection.



“It is therefore instructive to note that Hon Mubarak Muntaka will also hand over the gun the very day he ceases to be the member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency. “