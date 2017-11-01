Diplomat's Comment Not 'Gargantuan Sin' To Merit Dismissal - Freddie Blay

Related Stories Acting Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed calls for Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa to be sacked after stating party members are his priority when it comes to job opportunities.



Freddie Blay says people have given their own interpretation to George Ayisi Boateng’s comments and want to hang him for it.



“People make it look like this is a political issue...because of that, he has committed a gargantuan sin for that matter we must call for his head", he told Joy FM Tuesday.



Addressing members of the student wing of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Tertiary Students’ Confederacy Network (TESCON), in Kumasi Mr Ayisi Boateng said;



“This government is doing its best to create job opportunities and me for instance, I told my people over there [that], it is because of NPP that I’m here, so the NPP man is my priority".



He explained that it is by dint of the hard work of party loyalists that put the party back in power after eight years in opposition.



His comments has attracted condemnations in sections of the public with some people calling for him to resign or be sacked. But he is also getting some support from his party members.



Freddie Blay becomes the highest profile party leader to weigh into the controversy 24 hours after it was first reported in the media.



According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lacks the moral authority to comment on the matter saying it is the height of hypocrisy to cry discrimination.