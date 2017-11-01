Karaga NPP Chairman For Court

Related Stories The Karaga Constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Tahiru Zakaria, and three others who were arrested last Friday and released on court bail, are expected to make their maiden appearance at the Tamale District Magistrate Court today.



They were charged with rioting and causing unlawful harm before they were released on court order.



It will be recalled that the Karaga Constituency chairman was arrested with three others – Baba Ali Osman, Mohammed Alhassan and Abdullai Ziblim – on suspicion that they were among those who caused the commotion at Karaga at dawn Wednesday.



The arrest followed the directive given by the president to the police not to allow miscreants to take the law into their hands.



Some angry NPP youth in the Karaga District of the Northern Region sealed off the DCE’s office, chased away the Youth Employment Coordinator in the district and set ablaze a motorbike.



They claimed the DCE, Alhassan Yabdow, said he would never work in partnership with Mr Tahiru Zakaria.



The youth accused the DCE of engaging in acts they believed would create divisions and cracks in the NPP in the constituency.



The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yussif Mohammed Tanko, who confirmed the arrest to DAILY GUIDE, said the suspects were identified to the police.



According to ASP Tanko, they were arrested on their way from Tamale to Karaga Friday evening and brought back to Tamale.



The police officer indicated that the chairman had earlier refused to honour an invitation by the regional command to assist in investigation.



Meanwhile, security personnel have been stationed in the Karaga District to protect lives and property.