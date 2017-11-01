John Boadu Mobbed In Kumasi

Related Stories John Boadu's hope of being elected as New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary has received a massive boost in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region.



The NPP Acting General Secretary and National Organiser was accorded a rousing welcome at the Kumasi Airport when he paid an unannounced visit to the city yesterday.



Mr John Boadu came to the city on a quiet note to attend a party event at the Kejetia Bus Terminal area.



Unknown to him, his visit to the city, though unannounced, had been figured out by some die-hard supporters of the NPP.



The party supporters, clad in NPP paraphernalia, converged on the Kumasi Airport without the knowledge of John Boadu.



The acting NPP general secretary was therefore dumbfounded when he saw a sea of party people to welcome him.



There were merry-making scenes at the airport as the elated-looking party supporters mobbed John Boadu.



He had a hectic time freeing himself from the teeming NPP supporters.



The supporters then followed his car to Otec FM where he was granted an interview.



Mr John Boadu openly confessed on radio that he was overwhelmed about the level of support and love that the people displayed to him at the airport.



“I was coming to Kumasi on a quiet note so I was surprised to see charged party supporters at the airport to welcome me to the city this morning,” he posited.



Mr Boadu, who is gunning for the NPP general secretary position, stated that from what he saw at the airport, he would surely win the position.



Oscar Richies aka Ghana Beyeyie, a top NPP member in the region, stated that John Boadu would contest for the general secretary position unopposed.



According to him, the NPP needs John Boadu as general secretary and Sammi Awuku as the national organizer ahead of the 2020 polls.



Ghana Beyeyie said Boadu and Awuku played key roles to help the NPP win the 2016 polls, adding that the party needs them for another victory in 2020.