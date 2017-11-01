OccupyGhana Demands Unqualified Apology From Ayisi-Boateng, Or . . .

Related Stories Pressure group, OccupyGhana has called on Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa to with immediate effect apologize for his recent comment which has generated some cacophony.



Mr. Ayisi-Boateng recently told members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its student wing, the Tertiary Students’ Confederacy Network (TESCON) in Kumasi, that they are his priority in his dealings while at his duty post.



He explained that it is by dint of the hard work party loyalists put in, that saw the party recapture power so it will be the right thing to do – after urging other government appointees to do same.



But the pressure group in a statement copied to Peacefmonline.com described Mr. Ayisi-Boateng’s comment as “discriminatory” – hence, calling on him to render an unqualified apology to the country.



“Is disgusted and appalled by High Commissioner George Ayisi Boateng’s discriminatory comments that pitched partisan interests above those of other Ghanaians. We are even more shocked by his unrepentant expression of lack of remorse in the face of the massive expressions of disappointment at his divisive comments,” a portion of the statement read.



Read below full statement



OCCUPYGHANA® DEMANDS AN UNQUALIFIED APOLOGY FROM MR. GEORGE AYISI BOATENG OR IN THE ALTERNATIVE HIS REMOVAL FROM OFFICE



OccupyGhana® is disgusted and appalled by High Commissioner George Ayisi Boateng’s discriminatory comments that pitched partisan interests above those of other Ghanaians. We are even more shocked by his unrepentant expression of lack of remorse in the face of the massive expressions of disappointment at his divisive comments.



We do not have to remind the High Commissioner that as a public officer of his standing, he is required to speak both with honour and from a patriotic disposition. He has failed in this regard.



We do not have to remind the High Commissioner that he must operate above party cronyism and the prioritization of partisan interests above the supreme interests of the Ghanaian people. He has failed in this regard.



We do not have to remind the High Commissioner that his comments run counter to the theme of his own party’s Manifesto: “An Agenda for Change. Creating Prosperity & Equal Opportunities for All.” He has failed in this regard too.



We can not condone such statements, and we condemn them in no uncertain terms as unbefitting of an envoy and holder of a high privileged diplomatic office.



We also condemn the statement made by the Acting NPP Chairman, Mr. Freddie Blay that suggested support for Mr. Ayisi Boateng’s position.



We demand from Mr. Ayisi Boateng an unqualified apology to the people of Ghana for both his appalling initial comments and his subsequent statement expressing lack of remorse.

We call on the NPP and the government to denounce the statement and demand a full retraction and apology.



If he should fail or refuse to do that, then we would respectfully and humbly call on the President to remove Mr Ayisi Boateng from office as High Commissioner.



Yours, for God & Country,



OccupyGhana®