Over My Dead Body! . . . Wontumi Replies Kwabena Agyepong

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako says over his dead body will he render the unqualified apology demanded by the suspended General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyepong over alleged slanderous comments he (Wontumi) reportedly made.



According to him, he spoke in the capacity of the NPP and therefore any demand for retraction and apology by Kwabena Agyepong should rather be directed at the party if he (Agyepong) feels slandered.



Embattled Kwabena Agyepong is demanding an unqualified apology from the NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, for the defamatory and unsavory remarks he made against him (Agyepong) on the Nhyira FM in Kumasi and Accra-based Neat FM.



Lawyers for Mr. Agyapong, Sarfo Gyamfi and Associates are asking Chairman Wontumi to retract a slanderous statement made against their client and his “tacit assurance that never again will you ever conduct yourself in such an unfortunate manner”.



In a notice cited by Peacefmonline.com, the lawyers claim Mr. Bernard Antwi Bosiako in October this year, made statements targeted at bringing the hard earned reputation of the suspended General Secretary into disrepute.



“Over my dead body; I will never allow Kwabena Agyepong to get reinstated as the NPP General Secretary. This cannot happen . . . last year by this time, some people were working very hard to see the NPP lose the elections, and Kwabena Agyepong was one of them...”, Wontumi declared in an angry tone on Neat FM.



They argue that Chairman Wontumi's comments are only meant to expose him (Agyepong) to ridicule, distrust and contempt by all and sundry, especially members of the NPP who support and even voted for him.



They therefore gave Chairman Wontumi a Friday 3rd November, 2017 deadline, to retract and apologize for the defamatory unsavory remarks he made against Kwabena Agyepong on the same platforms he used; Nhyira FM in Kumasi and Accra based Neat FM.



However, in a swift riposte on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, the outspoken NPP Regional Chairman vowed not to apologise to Mr Agyepong, insisting that he still stands by his earlier statement.



"....threat of a legal suit against me? It doesn't scare me one bit....Kwabena Agyepong should simply have hauled me to court . . . I'll not entertain and pamper Kwabena (Agyepong) as they used to and I'm ready to face him in court . . . this threat of court action is an indirect action against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and his conduct has exposed him further to the kind of person he is; trying to shift the focus from President Akufo-Addo to a Kwabena Agyepong and Wontumi rift," Wontumi added.