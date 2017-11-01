Invisible Forces Angry

library image Related Stories The Brong Ahafo Regional branch of the Invisible Forces, a vigilante group within the ruling New Patriotic party (NPP), has vehemently debunked reports that it attacked the NADMO office at Techiman on Monday.



Osman Faisal, Brong Ahafo regional secretary of the Invisible Forces, has stated that the wild reports in the media is unfounded and must be ignored.



According to him, some unprofessional media personnel in the area, who perhaps have a sinister motive against the NPP, published the hoax report to dent the image of the ‘Forces’ and the party.



Faisal confirmed that indeed there was a report of some youth in the area invading the Techiman NADMO office on Monday due to a misunderstanding over a vehicle but pointed out that the issue had nothing to do with the invisible Forces.



Osman noted that the Invisible Forces had no interest in the issue at hand so he and his members were utterly surprised when a section of the media came out with the reports.



Describing his group as law-abiding members of the NPP, who are determined to offer the needed support to party and the Akufo-Addo administration, Faisal assured that his members would never do anything untoward to dent the image of the president, and his government.



He, consequently, condemned NPP members who have resorted to violent acts to drum home their grievances, stressing that such acts have the tendency of giving, the party and government a bad name.



“Nana Akufo-Addo’s government has introduced free education, one district, one factory, Ghana card and other within just nine months and we need to highlight these achievements instead of overshadowing them with violent acts,” he concluded.



