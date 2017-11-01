Mahama Can't Back Out . . . - NDC Youth Organizer   

Eastern Regional Youth Organizer for NDC, Haruna Apaw Wiredu Related Stories A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Eastern Region says due to the level of investment the party has pumped into former President John Dramani Mahama's political career, it will be highly unheard of not to elect the ex-president as the party's flagearer in the 2020 General elections.



Haruna Apaw, who is the NDC's Eastern Regional Youth Organizer, believes inasmuch as the focus of the party currently is on re-organization of the party after the 2016 election defeat, former President Mahama cannot turn his back on them as Flagbearer for the 2020 election when the time comes.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Haruna Apaw averred that no other Presidential candidate can best lead the NDC into the 2020 elections than John Mahama as the party has invested and marketed him already to Ghanaians.



He reiterated that “it will be a disappointment to the party if former President Mahama says he will not contest again; in fact he cannot back out in 2020 as our Flagbearer because NDC has invested in him. He has no choice to say no to the party in 2020.”



The Eastern Regional Youth Organizer, Haruna Apaw is among the likes of Baba Jamal, Tawiah Boateng, Kofi Adams, Nii Lantey Vanderpuije and many others who are calling for the comeback of former President Mahama to lead NDC in 2020.



Meanwhile, former Member of Parliament for the Akwatia in the Eastern Region, Baba Jamal has stated categorically that former President John Mahama is the obvious choice for the opposition NDC in the 2020 Presidential race.



He emphatically stated that, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not prepared to start from scratch by introducing a new Presidential Candidate in the 2020 elections as the party is poised to take over power from Nana Akufo-Addo’s government in the next general elections.



The Eastern Regional Youth Organizer however urged all party faithful to remain resolute in the quest to build the party again without apportioning blame of the party’s defeat on former President Mahama as the failure of the party in the 2016 election is a collective responsibility of every card bearing member and executives as well including Kwesi Botchwey himself.