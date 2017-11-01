Joshua Akamba Fires Allotey Jacobs And Yaw Boateng Gyan

Joshua Akamba Related Stories Deputy National Organizer of the opposition NDC, Joshua Akamba has said Central Regional Chairman of the party, Allotey Jacobs and the former National Organizer, Yaw Boateng Gyan are confused for confirming the speculated Kwesi Botchwey report.



According to him, these bigwigs of the party made those statements due to the numerous assumptions and pressure coming from the camp of the New Patriotic Party [NPP], claiming to have a copy of the Kwesi Botchwey committe report.



NDC Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs and the party's former National Organizer Yaw Boateng Gyan have admitted that contents of the Kwesi Botchwey report have been leaked to the media.



Whiles Yaw Boateng Gyan, former NDC National Organizer first rubbished the serialized publications bordering on the Kwesi Botchwey report and even dared the popular Accra-based newspaper, Daily Guide to publish scanned pages of the report it claims were in their possession, NDC Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs on his part, was bullish in his stance that no portion of the report had been leaked.



But both had to do a complete and an abrupt u-turn on the subject matter.



Their stunned looks after the disclosure by Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, were indicative of the fact that they had been jolted to the core.



After an intense argumentative discourse with Kweku Baako, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide on PeaceFM's' Kokrokoo' show last week, he pulled out some scanned copies to the surprise of Allotey Jacobs and Yaw Boateng Gyan.



Their bemused expression was interesting to watch. Having realized that the report (even if it were portions of it) were in the hands of the media, the two NDC stalwarts then bemoaned the attitude of some faceless individuals within the party, accusing them of leaking it to the media.



But Mr Akamba is urging those individuals to stop since their behaviour could deepen the internal strife in the party.



He indicated that the party still has its report intact and no level of pressure from the opposition will compel them to make it public, since that was not the purpose behind its invention.



“We have our report with us and will never make it public; the one circulating in the public is the NPP’s own prepared report per Daily Guide’s political party. Frankly, the circulated report was in existence before our final prepared report was made available. Call Allotey Jacobs and ask him if he has a sound report of Kwesi Botchwey report?” he furiously told Fiifi Banson.



“So what is NPP’s interest in our report when they are keeping their victory report?



“But how can Allotey Jacobs admit those speculating reports when he has not set eyes on the original report and as well has no copy,” he bitterly said on Kasapa FM .