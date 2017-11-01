Defend Ghanaians, Act On Diplomat Gaffe - Spio-Garbrah To Prez Akufo-Addo

Related Stories Ghana’s former Ambassador to the United States has criticised President Akufo-Addo for failing to take action against the High Commissioner to South Africa, over the diplomat’s recent comments.



Ekwow Spio-Garbrah says the President’s silence over George Ayisi Boateng’s embarrassing remark that New Patriotic Party (NPP) members are his priority when it comes to job opportunities, is worrying.



“He forgets that the salary he draws every month is not at the NPP headquarters, the residence of the High Commissioner in South Africa is for the government of Ghana, the car he drives is funded by the Ghanaian taxpayer so he cannot make that comment,” he said.



Addressing members of the student wing of the governing NPP, the Tertiary Students’ Confederacy Network (TESCON), in Kumasi Mr Ayisi Boateng said they are his priority when it comes to opportunities.



“This government is doing its best to create job opportunities and me for instance, I told my people over there [that], it is because of NPP that I’m here, so the NPP man is my priority".



His comments have attracted condemnations from sections of the public with some calling for him to resign or be sacked. But he is also getting some support from his party members.



Wading into the controversy, Mr Spio-Garbrah said he does not see anything wrong with helping party members who have helped a politician to win power, but emphasised excluding others is wrong.



“This is the kind of thing that a good president will come out within 24 hours to take action for people to know that this man [president] is really defending the people of Ghana. When you swear an oath at the Independence Square, it is to defend Ghanaians and not NDC or NPP,” Mr Spio-Garbrah said.



The former Trades Minister in the John Mahama administration also criticised what he described as the politicisation of the public service.



“Another Minister had said public servants who are not NPP should be removed from Ghana’s public service,” he said adding, politicisation of the public service is a big problem in the Akufo-Addo government.



“Today, in the police service almost everybody knows who is NPP and who is NDC, the same with the Ghana Armed Forces which should be a very neutral body but most people there know who is NDC and NPP supporter,” he said.



Describing it as an unfortunate development in the country’s political history.