Related Stories Seasoned journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has called on the security agencies and State authorities to take tougher actions against vigilante groups in the country.



Kweku Baako made this call when commenting on the recent attack by some pro-NPP vigilante groups at Karaga in the Northern Region.



Some angry youth of the NPP stormed the Karaga District and sealed off the DCE's office, chased away the Youth Employment Coordinator in the district and further set a motorbike ablaze to register their displeasure with the government appointees and their activities in the vicinity.



Following the chaos, the Police have reportedly arrested the Karaga constituency Chairman, Tahiru Zakari, together with three others - Baba Ali Osman, Mohammed Alhassan and Abdullai Ziblim – suspected to be among those who instigated the attacks.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Mr. Baako strongly held that the security forces and the government should strictly enforce the laws of the country ensuring that these vigilante groups are dealt with accordingly.



He took a swipe at his critics making arguments that he kicked against custodial sentence to the infamous 'Montie 3' Presenters, and so wondered why he would today change his tongue and call for stringent actions to be taken against the pro-NPP vigilante groups.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi, Kweku Baako stated emphatically that he doesn't "believe in people going to jail for expressing their views, however distasteful . . . But if you go out with violence, physical violence, destroy properties, attack people, injure them and so forth; who tells that I see that in the same realm as contempt.”



To him, "a history of non-enforcement will lead to a culture of impunity", so, the vigilante group actions requires "quick and hard action".