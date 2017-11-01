Related Stories NDC Communicator, Chief Biney has hit hard at the Akufo-Addo administration for what he considers to be the pampering of New Patriotic Party (NPP) members linked with vigilante groups.



According to Chief Biney, recent attacks by some angry youth of the NPP at Karaga in the Northern Region have rendered the President a "local refugee" in his own administration.



This, he said, is because the President has failed to crack the whip on the pro-NPP vigilante groups.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme on Wednesday, Chief Biney, alluded to similar incidents by 'Delta Force' members who share affiliation with the NPP and other various groups within the party noted for causing violence in the country.



In his view, it appears President Akufo-Addo and his government have thrown up their arms in despair and unable to take the necessary measures to deter the perpetrators from causing any further violent attacks in the nation.



Apart from the fact that the President, according to Chief Biney, has turned into a "local refugee" as a result of the Karaga incident; he also believes that "what is becoming unbecoming is that the NPP is politically becoming impotent".



He stressed that the Akufo-Addo led government can't show leadership, hence the proliferation of attacks by vigilante groups under the current administration.



Meanwhile, in another development, Chief Biney has hinted on 'Kokrokoo' that he would contest the Deputy National Organizer seat in the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Chief Biney registered his preparedness to pick forms when the party opens nominations.







