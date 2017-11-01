Related Stories Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako says Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, George Ayisi-Boateng, must "pay the price" for his disparaging remarks over the weekend.



Several calls for the removal of Ayisi-Boateng have followed his comments to members of the NPP’s students wing, the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON), since it became public.



Mr. Ayisi-Boateng, addressing TESCON members at the Kumasi Technical University over the weekend stated emphatically that he will use his capacity as High Commissioner to favor only members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Though being appointed to represent the entire nation at South Africa, the High Commissioner noted that NPP members are his top priority.



“This government is doing its best to create job opportunities, and me for instance, I told my people over there [that] it is because of NPP that I’m here so the NPP man is my priority. I told them when NDC was in power, it was Kwesi Ahwoi who was there, now we are in power, so Ayisi-Boateng is here with you. My topmost priority is the problems of an NPP person before any other Ghanaian, take it or leave it…



“Indeed, I’m not boasting but I’ve started meeting the NPP groups. Every weekend, I meet some group members and I tell you if I had my way, every job opportunity that will come will go to a TESCON member before any other person. And I know my colleague appointees also have the same feeling except that, because of IMF, we cannot do anything now…” he said.



But Kweku Baako considers Mr. Ayisi-Boateng's comments as “unwarranted”.



To him, the diplomat's comments, which he described as "self-inflicted casualty" comments are indefensible and unjustifiable in any way.



This is therefore the reason he believes President Akufo-Addo should ensure Ghana's High Commissioner to South Afica pays the ultimate price for his "undiplomatic" remarks.



He spoke during a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'kokrokoo' programme.



Meanwhile, Mr. Ayisi-Boateng has apologized to Ghanaians over the divisive comments he made during his meeting with TESCON, the tertiary students' wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



In a statement purported to be coming from and signed by the High Commissioner, which Peacefmonline.com has chanced upon; Mr. Ayisi-Boateng noted that "I have, upon sober reflection, decided to retract the comments I made during my interaction with some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the weekend."