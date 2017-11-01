Related Stories Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa has apologized to Ghanaians over some divisive comments he made during his meeting with TESCON, the tertiary students' wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Mr. George Ayisi-Boateng, addressing TESCON members at the Kumasi Technical University over the weekend stated emphatically that he will use his capacity as High Commissioner to favor only members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Although being appointed to represent the entire nation at South Africa, the High Commissioner noted that NPP members are his top priority.



“This government is doing its best to create job opportunities, and me for instance, I told my people over there [that] it is because of NPP that I’m here so the NPP man is my priority. I told them when NDC was in power, it was Kwesi Ahwoi who was there, now we are in power, so Ayisi-Boateng is here with you. My topmost priority is the problems of an NPP person before any other Ghanaian, take it or leave it…



“Indeed, I’m not boasting but I’ve started meeting the NPP groups. Every weekend, I meet some group members and I tell you if I had my way, every job opportunity that will come will go to a TESCON member before any other person. And I know my colleague appointees also have the same feeling except that, because of IMF, we cannot do anything now…” he said.



Though he had initially defended his comments and refused to bow to critics calling on him to render an unqualified apology to the nation or risk losing his appointment, Mr. Ayisi-Boateng has now decided to give in to the numerous calls for him to pay the price over his disparaging remarks.



In a statement purported to be coming from and signed by the High Commissioner, which Peacefmonline.com has chanced upon; Mr. Ayisi-Boateng noted that "I have, upon sober reflection, decided to retract the comments I made during my interaction with some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the weekend.



"I have realised that my statement is unfortunate and at variance with the letter and spirit of the Ghanaian constitution and the dignified office of the High Commissioner that I occupy. I am aware that as the representative of Ghana to South Africa, I have a responsibility to protect the interest of all Ghanaians within my jurisdiction and to grant them equal access to opportunities that are presented, irrespective of their political affiliation".



Mr. Ayisi-Boateng further expressed regrets that "the effect of my speech delivered to the young party members which has generated public outcry" and therefore "wish to retract my comments and render an unqualified apology to the Presidency and all Ghanaians".







