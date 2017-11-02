Ayisi Boateng's Statement Is From The Flagstaff House...Reject It. - Minority To Ghanaians

Related Stories Minority Members of Parliament are urging Ghanaians to disregard a public apology purported to come from under-fire Ghana’s Ambassador to South Africa, George Ayisi-Boateng, following criticisms for his recent partisan comments.



According to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority spokesperson on Communication, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, the apology does not come across as genuine or even authored by Mr Ayisi-Boateng.



“The apology is a contrived statement from the Flagstaff House, not from him [Geroge Ayisi-Boateng] and Ghanaians must reject the apology letter,” he stressed.



The Sagnarigu legislator adds, “If the apology is duly from his heart it shouldn’t have taken the Flagstaff House to intervene before the apology letter [was released].”



ABA Fuseini was speaking to Adom FM Wednesday evening.



After a relentless thumping on social media, the High Commissioner to South Africa had cause to retract and apologise for declaring at a New Patriotic Party (NPP) event that he will put the interests of the members of the governing party ahead of other Ghanaians.



Former diplomats and other respected Ghanaians did condemn the comments as unbecoming of a diplomat.



George Ayisi-Boateng told members of the Tertiary Students’ Confederacy Network (TESCON) that “This government is doing its best to create job opportunities and me, for instance, I told my people over there [that] it is because of NPP that I’m here so the NPP man is my priority.