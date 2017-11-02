I Will File For Presidency – Spio-Garbrah

Related Stories A former Minister for Trade and Industry, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has disclosed that he will file his nomination to contest for the presidential slot of the opposition National Democratic Congress.



Dr. Spio-Grabrah told host of Starr Chat Bola Ray that he has what it takes to win the presidential slot of the NDC ahead of the 2020 general elections.



“I’m going to file my nomination for presidency when the time is due,” former Ghana’s ambassador to the United States and Mexico said Wednesday.



Asked whether he can beat former President John Mahama if he decides to contest, Dr. Spio-Garbrah said “I am not there to beat anybody, I am there to present myself and win regardless of who is there…everybody goes into a race to win.”



The opposition NDC goes to congress in 2018 to elect new leaders ahead of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



Born in Kumasi to former Ghanaian ambassador Britton Spio-Garbrah and poet Elizabeth Spio-Garbrah, Ekwow was a top student at Ghana’s premier Achimota School, received his B.A in English from the University of Ghana, completed coursework for a Master’s degree in communications from the same university and obtained a MA in international relations from Ohio University in Athens.



He is a former Ghanaian Minister for Trade and Industry, Former Minister of Communications, Former Minister of Education and a former Acting Minister of Mines & Energy.



He also previously served as Ghana’s ambassador to the United States and Mexico.



He is a former CEO of the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO) based in London.