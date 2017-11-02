I Have The Magic Wand To Win 2020 – Spio Garbrah

Related Stories A former Minister for Trade and Industry, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has joined the flagbearership race of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, he has what it takes to win the presidential slot of the NDC ahead of the 2020 general elections.



It will be recalled that Nadoli Kaleo MP Alban Bagbin has already announced his resolve to contest insisting that he has the highest chances of winning.



Nii Amasa Namoale has also indicated his readiness to contest.



The opposition NDC goes to congress in 2018 to elect new leaders ahead of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



But the former Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States and Mexico said he is ready to file his nomination for presidency when the time is due.



“I will file my nomination, I have tried this thing before because I believe I can do a great job for Ghana. Why would any right thinking person thing that I could not or should not be a presidential candidate for the NDC.



“I am not there to beat anybody, I am there to present myself and win regardless of who is there…everybody goes into a race to win” he told Joy News.