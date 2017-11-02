Let’s Forgive Ayisi Boateng – Ablakwa

Ablakwa Related Stories Member of Parliament for North Tongu and Ranking Member for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is pleading with Ghanaians to accept the apology of Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, George Ayisi-Boateng.



According to him, it is important that he is forgiven advising government appointees to be mindful of some of the statements they make when they are in the position of power.



“Initially I was very angry and even wanted him sacked when he made those statements but since he has apologized, I will personally appeal to all to forgive him and urge all government officials to be mindful of their words” he said on Accra based Okay FM.



Among those calling for the head of the embattled diplomat include the Minority Members of Parliament (MPs), OccupyGhana, IMANI Ghana and former Trade Minister, Dr. Spio Ekow Garbrah.



The diplomat, while addressing members of the Tertiary Students’ Confederacy Network (TESCON), a students’ wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region over the weekend, said his first priority was to members of the party, and that if he had his own way, members of TESCON would be prioritized for various jobs.



“…this government is doing its best to create job opportunities and me for instance, I told my people over there [that], it is because of NPP that I’m here, so the NPP man is my priority. I told them when NDC was in power it was Kwesi Ahwoi who was there, now we are in power, so Ayisi-Boateng is here with you. My topmost priority is the problems of an NPP person before any other Ghanaian, take it or leave it,” he was alleged to have said.



But Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa, noted that, Mr. Boateng’s comment was “unfortunate and uncalled for” but added that “I want the people of Ghana to forgive him.”



But Mr. Ablakwa cautioned government to turn a listening ear to the masses and not discriminate,



This notwithstanding, he said the Minority will announce their position on the matter.