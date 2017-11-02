Ghana Ready For Investments In Health Care – Bawumia

Related Stories The Vice President of the Republic, H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has assured the investor community of excellent opportunities in the health care sector of Ghana.



Ghana, Dr Bawumia maintains, is open for business, and this is reflected in the various reforms being undertaken by the Nana Akufo-Addo government including the abolition of 15 ‘nuisance taxes’ in the 2017 budget statement, as well as the introduction of a paperless port system and online registration for would-be businesses, among others.



The Vice President gave the assurance when he led a delegation including H.E. Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady of the Republic, senior government officials as well as officials of the Consulate of Ghana, Dubai to visit the Ajman Ruler’s Court and the Gulf Medical University (GMU), Ajman – the leading private medical university of the region.



The Emirate of Ajman is one of the seven Emirates (states) of the United Arab Emirates.



In separate interactions with His Highness Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council, UAE and Ruler of Ajman, and other officials of Ajman, both Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo outlined a number of areas for mutual cooperation between Ghana and Ajman, especially in the training of Ghanaian medical personnel and the establishment of medical facilities in Ghana.



The delegation was later shown round the Gulf Medical University (GMU)’s educational and research facilities, including the different ongoing projects of the hospitals and medical centers in the campus.



Speaking after the tour H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stated: “We are very impressed with what we have seen here. We are happy that many Ghanaian students are pursuing their medical education at GMU. We hope to see this remarkable model of healthcare, medical education and research replicated in Ghana.”



Mr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder, President Board of Trustees of GMU, which is owned and operated by the Thumbay Group, disclosed that Gulf Medical University was in the process of establishing campuses in three new countries, including Ghana.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is in the United Arab Emirates to participate in the ongoing Global Business Forum Africa taking place in Dubai. He returns to Accra on Friday November 3, 2017.