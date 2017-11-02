NPP Vigilantism: Ghanaians Have Now Regretted Voting For NPP – Asiedu Nketia

Related Stories NDC’s Asiedu Nketia says Ghanaian electorates have regretted voting for the NPP due to the numerous violence that has branded the Akufo-Addo led government.



He added that said the vandalism by NPP members across the country is a confirmation that indeed the President Nana Addo is violent.



Over the past weeks, aggrieved party supporters in the Northern Region have engaged in lawless acts by locking up the offices of the Regional Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme.



The group calling itself “Burma Camp” claimed they were doing so because of some decisions taken by the managers of the programme which were not in tandem with their position.



Also, a few days ago, there was a clash between supporters of feuding NPP executives at the Karaga constituency in the Northern region, they vandalized party properties and later stormed the police station to free two suspects on Tuesday.



The violence started Monday, October 23, with an attack on the Youth Employment Coordinator who doubles as the constituency youth organizer, Mohamed Baba, over the appointment of some youth into the security service.



Furthermore, some rampaging youth believed to be sympathizers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Gwollu, the capital of the Sissala West District in the Upper West Region, last Thursday, stormed the precincts of the Assembly and locked up the District Chief Executive, Mohammed Bakor in his office.



They accused the DCE of engaging in “divide and rule” tactics and failing to address their concerns.



Speaking on Asempa FM, Ekosii Sen programme on Monday, General Secretary of the NDC said the current happening is not surprising considering the person leading the country.



He emphasized that “now Ghanaians are living by the results of their mistakes” in voting Nana Addo and by extension the NPP.



He continued that since civilians are now beating security officers clearly shows the beginning of the chaos which is about to happen.



He, however, urged the law enforcement agencies to ignore the political pressures and stand up for their rights.